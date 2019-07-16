Yemeni forces staged a new drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s King Khaled air base, local sources said.

Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Saudi air base was subjected to attack by Yemeni drones, Qassif 2K, late Monday.

He added that the attack hit arms depot and other military sites in the air base.

Huge fire erupted in the arms depot, causing a state of fear among Saudi-led coalition forces, Saree said as quoted by Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV channel.

The spokesman stressed that the attack comes in retaliation for the continuous crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression powers against the Arab impoverished country.

Source: Al-Massirah