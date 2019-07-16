The European Union should speak to their US allies regarding the effort to save the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty instead of blindly following Washington’s position on the issue and blaming Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

“It’s clear that [the European Union’s] statement [on the INF] was made for the sake of apperances and carries strictly propagandistic goals. In fact, EU countries are submissively carrying out the directive of the United States on rejecting realistic measures proposed by Russia on the removal of counterclaims in the context of the INF Treaty based on mutual transparency,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Moscow’s proposals aimed at saving the treaty remain on the table, if officials in Washington are ready to pick up the phone.

“The decision on whether the INF Treaty will exist or not depends on the United States. Therefore, the EU’s appeals regarding its salvation are directed to the wrong address,” the foreign ministry statement concluded.

Earlier, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini stressed the need to preserve the INF, and voiced Brussels “deep concern” about Russia’s decision to suspend its obligations under the treaty.

Mogherini “strongly” urged Russia “to effectively address the serious concerns repeatedly expressed” by the US side regarding the 9M729, a ground-based missile system which Washington has claimed violates the range limits outlined by the INF.

Source: Sputnik