The private owner of a major Iranian crane vessel says the ship is returning to the country’s southern coasts 10 months after it was illegally “seized” in a Kuwaiti port.

Tidewater Middle East Co., the largest Iranian port operator, said on Monday that the vessel, dubbed Arvand Tide 1000, had been released from Kuwait’s Port of Shuaiba before sailing toward Iran late on Sunday.

Tidewater said the ship had been seized in Kuwait for “baseless allegations” last year right after the discharge of a 180-day chartering contract with a Kuwaiti company.

“Having entered the international waters, the vessel is continuing its journey toward the country (Iran),” said Tidewater in a statement published by Iran’s official IRNA agency.

The statement described Arvand Tide 1000 as a ship that is “equipped with one of the most vital appliances in Iran’s marine and offshore industry”, adding that the 1,000-ton crane onboard the vessel has frequently been used in oil and gas operations.

Source: Press TV