The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says Tehran is planning to go back to the conditions preceding the landmark 2015 nuclear deal unless European signatories fulfill their obligations.

Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday that Tehran’s retaliatory decision to reduce some of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is within the framework of the accord which says if one side fails to deliver its commitments, the right is reserved for the other party to reconsider its obligations.

“If the Europeans and the United States do not fulfill their commitments, we will balance out their actions under the deal by reducing commitments and taking the conditions back to how they were four years ago,” he said.

He said the JCPOA was supposed to be an “exchange deal” but “what we were giving [within its framework] was way more than what we were getting in return.”

The JCPOA was originally signed between Iran and six world powers — namely the US, the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany. Washington, however, unilaterally withdrew in May 2018.