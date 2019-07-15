The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday that an eighth plane carrying components of Russia’s S-400 air defense system had arrived in Turkey.

“The delivery of S-400 parts to Turkey continues. In connection with this, the eighth aircraft landed at the Murted Airbase [in the province of Ankara]”, the ministry said in a communique.

Deliveries of S-400 to Turkey began on 12 July. According to the Ministry of Defense, on that day three cargo planes delivered several tractors and a loading vehicle from the S-400 complex to Murted Airbase.

On 14 July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the deal with Russia on the S-400 as the most important agreement in modern Turkey.

He also said that the process of supplying Russian air defense systems could be completed by April 2020.

Source: Sputnik