President Hassan Rouhani hailed the Iranian nation’s unity and steadfastness in the face of US’ unilateral sanctions, saying Washington’s policy of “maximum pressure” against the Islamic Republic has failed in all aspects.

“In the past 14 months, the US has exerted its toughest sanctions against the Iranian nation, but it has failed in every way, from the social [plots] to the political and legal matters,” Rouhani told a large crowd of people on Sunday morning during his provincial tour to Bojnurd, North Khorasan province.

Whatever Washington had tried against Iran, including “the harshest of sanctions”, had wound up in failure, Rouhani affirmed.

“If these sanctions had targeted any other nation, they would have knocked down that nation, but Iran’s people are standing firm,” he added.

Rouhani further emphasized that the US government has been defeated in any path it chose to hit the Iranian nation.

At the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) no country trusted US claims against the Islamic Republic, he went on to say.

“This is another great victory for the nation and government of the Islamic Republic,” he added.

Last year, US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal with Iran and imposed what he called the “toughest ever” sanctions against Tehran, notably targeting its energy sector.

