Washington is planning to announce sanctions against Turkey over the delivery of Russian S-400 missile systems at the end of the next week, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Previously, the US threatened to exclude Turkey from its F-35 programme over its decision to buy Russia’s S-400 missile systems, saying that they could compromise US-made aircraft.

Earlier in the week, the leadership of the US Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees said in a joint press release that Trump should impose sanctions on Turkey after the NATO country received the first shipment of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.