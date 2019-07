The European Union’s foreign policy chief says the EU is fully supportive of an Iraqi proposal to hold a regional conference amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

Iraq has offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, on her first visit since 2014, said she discussed with Iraqi officials the need to de-escalate and pursue avenues for dialogue to prevent dangerous consequences of miscalculations.

Iraqi officials say the idea of a regional conference is being developed.

