Israeli navy on Saturday morning arrested two Palestinian fishermen and damaged their vehicle in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the “Palestine Now” agency.

The agency reported that the captain of the Palestinian fishermen Nizar Ayyash said the enemy chased the fishermen within a distance of 6 miles to the south of the Strip, and shot them directly.

He explained that the two fishermen are Mohammad and Ahmad Wael Bardawil (brotehrs), explaining that the arrest took place at a distance of 6 miles off Gaza coast, without knowing the fate of the fishermen.

Source: Websites