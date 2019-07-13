The Syrian deputy foreign minister Faisal Al-Mikdad stressed that the axis of resistance has become stronger than ever, adding that the coordination among all its parties has frustrated the US and Israeli schemes.

In an interview with Al-Manar Website, Al-Mikdad emphasized that ‘Israel’ has been behind all the terrorists who have pounced on Syria’s role in the region, pointing out that all who oppose Syria in this battle are in line with the Zionist enemy.

Politically, the Syrian diplomat told Al-Manar that the upcoming negotiations round will tackle the Turkish role in supporting the terrorist groups who are breaching the the ceasefire agreement in Idlib, calling on Turkey to abstain from wasting their capabilities in Syria because the colonialism era is over.

Source: Al-Manar English Website