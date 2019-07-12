Hamas Palestinian resistance movement said that Israeli occupation forces deliberately shot at one of its operatives in Gaza, stressing that the incident won’t go unanswered.

Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said IOF on Thursday deliberately fired at 28-year-old Mahmoud al-Adham, in the town of Beit Hanoun.

“The enemy bears full responsibility of the repercussions of such criminal act which will not go unanswered,” Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement also on Thursday.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Spokesman of Al-Qassam, Abu Ubaida firmly denied reports that IOF had abducted several Hamas commanders.

The Israeli enemy is suffering failure following the botched Israeli commando raid in Gaza’s Khan Younis in November-2018, and is trying to divert attention from this failure, Abu Ubaida said.

“What has been circulated over abduction and assassination of resistance commanders is just illusion and baseless,” the spokesman added, stressing that the resistance is fully ready to confront the Israeli forces.

