The Nigerian police fired live bullets and tear gas bombs in a clash with a group of protestors calling for the release of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in the capital Abuja, witnesses said.

Sheikh Zakzaky has been held in detention since December 2015 following a deadly raid by the Nigerian army troops on his residence in the country’s northern Kaduna State.

Source: Al-Manar English Website