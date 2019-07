Home-made explosives found on the day the Tour de France was launched in Brussels belonged to an “unstable” former Russian soldier who died in 2011, prosecutors said Thursday.

A worker found a stash of weapons Saturday in the step of a stairway of a building near where cyclists raced.

“The bag containing explosives, knives and brass knuckles belonged to a man, G.A., a former Russian soldier who was born in 1965 and died in 2011,” the Brussels prosecutor’s office said.

Source: AFP