A new batch of displaced Syrians in refugee camps of Jordan returned via Nassib border crossing. They will be later transported to their areas which have been liberated from terrorism.

The bodies concerned have provided all facilitations to ensure the safe return of the displaced through buses to transport them with their belongings.

Head of the Immigration and Passports’ Department at the crossing, Col. Mazen Ghandour told SANA that the number of people who have returned home since the opening of Nassib crossing last October until today has reached 22873 citizens.

Source: SANA