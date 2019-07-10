Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri described the US sanctions against two of Hezbollah MPs as an aggression on the Lebanese country and, thus, on all the country.

The Presidency of the House of Parliament on Wednesday issued a statement responding to the fresh sanctions:

“This is a blatant attack against the House of Parliament and most certainly against Lebanon as a whole. On behalf of the Lebanese Parliament, we wonder whether the US democracy has assumed the role of ‘presuming’ and ‘imposing’ attacks against world democracies. We appeal to the IPU to take the necessary measures countering this irrational behavior.”

Source: NNA