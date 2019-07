Zionist media outlets reported that Riyadh last allowed the plane carrying the Israeli foreign minister Yisraeli Katz into UAE to cross through the Saudi airspace, adding that it acted similarly in the case of PM Benjamin Netanyahu whose jet was flying into Muscat last October.

The reports also recalled KSA’s permission granted to the Israeli jets to cross the Saudui airspace into India, highlighting the improving ties between ‘Israel’ and some Arab countries.

Source: Al-Manar English Website