Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani described his country’s ties with the United States as strategic, adding that both sides seek de-escalation in the Middle East.

Al Thani made his statements upon his meeting with the US acting defense minister Mark Esper in Washington during his visit which started on Monday, July 8.

For his part, Esper considered that the US airbase in Qatar is vital, hailing the US-Qatari joint efforts to ‘serve the entire world’.

Source: Al-Manar English Website