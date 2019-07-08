Iran’s defense minister warned the UK to expect a reaction to its act of “maritime banditry” after the British navy seized an Iranian supertanker in the Strait of Gibraltar.

In comments in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Monday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami denounced the seizure of Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 by the UK as a measure in violation of the international regulations and an act of maritime banditry.

“Such kind of maritime banditry is certainly intolerable and will not remain unanswered,” the minister underlined.

The British Royal Marines seized the giant Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria allegedly in violation of EU sanctions.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry maintains that the oil tanker was not bound for Syria and its seizure has taken place at the behest of the US.

Source: Tasnim News Agency