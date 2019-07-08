Yemen’s revolutionary forces released new local-made ballistic missiles and drones in a new show of force against the Saudi-led aggression.

During an exhibition in the capital city of Sanaa, Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat vowed that the new weapons “would change the course of the battle.”

He added that the new stage of the conflict with the Saudi-led coalition will be filled with surprises.

A cruise missile dubbed ‘Quds’ was showcased during the presentation, along with new Sammad-1 and Sammad-3 spy drones.

Yemeni forces have been in the last few weeks stepping up missile and drone attacks against Saudi military targets, mainly airports where warplanes have been launched to carry out strikes against the Arab impoverished country.

Abha and Jizan airports have been repeatedly hit by Yemeni missiles and drones, causing the Saudi facilities to be out of service.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Yemeni media