Oman’s foreign minister has made a rare visit to Damascus to discuss with President Bashar Assad ways of restoring stability and security in the region.

The Syrian Presidency said President Assad discussed Sunday with Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi regional and international affairs as well as “economic and political challenges imposed on the region.”

Oman’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that Alawi delivered a message from the Sultan of Oman and talked about boosting efforts “to restore stability and security in the region.”

In March 2018, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem visited Oman.

