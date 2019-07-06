Four abducted Iranian diplomats are still kept in prisons of the Israeli regime, said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs.

“The fake #Israeli regime facing with extensive protests due to domestic racial discrimination, abducted 4 Iranian diplomats (Mohsen Mousavi, Ahmad Motevaselian, Kazem Akhavan & Taghi Rastegar) in 1982. These valiant men are still kept in #Zionist regime jail,” he tweeted on Friday.

The four diplomats were abducted by the mercenaries of the Zionist regime in Barbara checkpoint in northern Lebanon on July 5, 1982. Iran says the diplomats were abducted by Phalange militiamen and handed over to Israel, but Tel Aviv claims they were killed shortly after their abduction by the militant group.

Also today, Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, calling on international bodies to “to fulfill their natural, legal and humanitarian duty to follow up the issue and do whatever in their power to learn of the fate of the abducted Iranian diplomats.”

The Iranian embassy in Beirut marked the 37th anniversary of their kidnap, calling for a serious follow up of this file.

Source: Mehr News Agency