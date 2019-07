The Yemeni unmanned air force and rocketry units launched a joint attack on military attacks for the Saudi-led mercenaries in Marib, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The drone attack targeted and deactivated the Patriot systems, and a ballistic missile hit a gathering for the Saudi-led mercenaries, killing or injuring scores of them.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website