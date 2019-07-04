Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said Thursday that Iranians have managed to thwart the enemy’s complicated plots on abandoning resistance in the face of external threats.

“The Iranian nation has foiled all the hybrid and complicated plots of the enemy,” Major General Salami said while addressing the introduction ceremony of the new Basij commander in Tehran.

The top commander hailed Basij forces for creating a power balance in confrontation with the enemies, saying the whole nation is united and all Iranians are regarded as Basij forces when it comes to defending the country’s integrity and ideologies.

This is why the Iranian nation has succeeded to crush the enemy’s hybrid and complicated policies, he added.

This is why the enemies themselves are now afraid of a war with Iran, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Major General Salami had referred to the US’ desperation in its warmongering against Iran, saying that the US is worried about the prospect of war and is instead focused on economic conflict against the Islamic Republic.

“While military warfare was the main focus of the enemy in the past, at the current crossroads, economic war has become the main battlefield on which they try to confront us,” he said.

Noting that “in the military sphere, we have completely closed the path for the enemy,” the top commander said that the Iranian armed forces have proved and will continue to formulate all the ways to foil the enemy’s different scenarios in all fronts.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased since US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal last year and re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran.

The conflicts have escalated in recent weeks after a series of incidents. Most recently, a US spy drone violated Iran’s airspace and ignored Iran’s warnings before being targeted by IRGC’s air defense. Following the incident, Trump signed an executive order to impose new sanctions against Iran targeting the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top IRGC commanders.

Source: Al-Manar English Website