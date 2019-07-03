After the Israeli cops killed a settler of Ethiopian origins, the Falasha Jews’ anger erupted against the government described by them as racist.

The protestors said that the Israeli cops kill them just for their black color, adding that the policemen were there to kill, not protect them.

Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu failed to contain the escalating crisis which has been for a long time due to racist practices against the Falasha in the entity, according to media reports.

Source: Al-Manar English Website