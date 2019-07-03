Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee member, Azzam al-Ahmad, visited on Wednesday the head of Hezbollah parliamentary bloc Hajj Mohammad Raad, discussing with him the latest developments related to the Palestinian cause.

A statement issued after the meeting noted that both sides shared the same attitudes towards the US conspiracies against the Palestinian cause, stressing the importance of shouldering efforts to confront the “Deal of the Century”.

The statement also highlighted the importance of preserving the Palestinian national unity and supporting the Palestinians in face of the Israeli aggression.

Source: Al-Manar English Website