Head of the Lebanese Al-Marada movement former MP and Minister, Sleiman Frangieh, called on all the Lebanese parties to assume the national responsibility, warning against the possible slip of developments out of control.

Frangieh made his statements just after his meeting with Patriach Bechara Boutros al-Rahi in Bkirk, stressing his visit comes to highlight the role of the Christian religious reference in calming the fears of all parties.

Frangieh also joined the monthly meeting of the Maronite Bishops Council in Bkirki, highlighting the importance of the national solidarity and calling for the removal of hatred from hearts.

“My visit to Bkirki was scheduled before the latest incident,” he said, referring to Sunday’s Qabrshmoun clash. It is crucial to maintain “political security, it is more important than direct security,” he said.

