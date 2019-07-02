Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday received Ali Asghar Khaji, Senior Aide of the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs, and the accompanying delegation.

President al-Assad was briefed by Khaji on the developments of the Iranian nuclear agreement after Washington backed out of it, and the recent US escalatory positions which seek to destabilize the region and increase tension in it, with President al-Assad affirming Syria’s support for Iran and its leadership in defending their people’s rights against all threats and acts that violate the basis of international law.

Talks during the meeting touched on the war on terrorism in Syria and the responses to the attacks carried out by terrorist organizations in Idleb against civilians in neighboring areas, as well as developments in the political track, the upcoming round of Astana talks, and the situation in the regional and international arenas.

Talks also discussed the Syrian-Iranian relations, with Khaji asserting the strength of the strategic relations between the two countries, affirming Iran’s determination to continue bolstering them in all fields to serve the interests of both sides, adding that the Iranian leadership and people always have and always will support Syria until it liberates all its territory and rebuilds what has been destroyed by war.

The meeting was attended by Presidential Political and Media Advisor Bouthaina Shaaban, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mikdad, and Director of the Asia Department at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry Shafiq Dayyoub.

In the same context, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem met Ali Asghar Khaji.

The two sides affirmed the need for continuing coordination and consultations between the two countries regarding upcoming international meetings on the political process in Syria, stressing the need to continue bolstering the strategic relations between Syria and Iran in all fields, and to continue fighting terrorism.

They also discussed the situation in the region and recent developments after the recent US escalation in the Gulf against Iran, and the US economic terrorism against Syria and Iran, with the two sides expressing matching viewpoints and positions regarding all issues.

Source: SANA