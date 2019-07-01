Hamas Palestinian resistance movement denounced on Monday as criminal the Israeli aggression on Syria, stressing that the Zionist entity is the major threat to the entire region.

“Hamas denounces the blatant Israeli aggression against Syria and the deliberate killing of Syrian people with cold blood,” a statement released by the Palestinian resistance movement said on Monday.

“This criminal aggression against neighboring Syria and its people is a proof that the Zionist entity is the major threat not to the Palestinian people only, but to the entire region,” the statement added.

The movement noted meanwhile, that the internal crises which the region has been witnessing in the latest years, as well as continuous attempts of normalization with the Zionist entity including the latest conference in Bahrain have encouraged this regime to go ahead with its crimes against the people of the region.

Source: Agencies