President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, stressed that the pillars of the Republic are three: freedom of belief, the right to disagree, and freedom of opinion and expression.

President Aoun called on the judicial and security authorities to implement the necessary measures, in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations, and to make the necessary arrests of the persons involved in the security incidents that took place in a number of villages in Aley on Sunday.

The Higher Defense Council which convened in Baabda this Monday adopted “decisive decisions to restore security to the region that witnessed the bloody events, without any delay,” calling “to arrest all the wanted persons and refer them to the judiciary.”

The HDC keeps its decisions under wraps.

Source: NNA