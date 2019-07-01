Three blood-stained bodies were found on Monday in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, an AFP correspondent reported, a day after mass protests against the ruling generals rocked Sudan.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday demanding civilian rule, in the first mass rally since a deadly crackdown on a protest camp nearly a month ago.

Crowds of protesters had flooded Khartoum and Omdurman, just across the Nile river from the capital, along with several other cities and towns across the country.

Source: AFP