Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the ‘Deal of the Century” may never succeed, adding that the normal alternative to liberate the Arab and Islamic sanctities would be the military resistance.



Sayyed Safieddine pointed out that the military resistance in Lebanon will abort the scheme of resettling the Palestinian refugees and depriving them form their homeland, noting that the Umma’s dignity can only be preserved by following this way.

Source: Al-Manar English Website