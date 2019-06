The Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the statements of the Bahraini foreign minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa who said ‘Israel’ was part of the Middle East and that he hoped for peace with the Zionist entity.

At the beginning of the Israeli cabinet session, Netanyahu said that the enemy imposed strict measures on Gaza, including a ban on providing the Strip with fuel oil, threatening of launching an imminent military strike on Gaza.

Source: Al-Manar English Website