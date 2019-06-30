The Ministry of the Interior of Kazakhstan issued a statement on Sunday saying that the situation in Kazakhstan was stable after violent a brawl involving Lebanese over the weekend.

In a statement issued by the ministry, it said: “A personal dispute broke out among employees, after an employee of Lebanese origin Elie Daoud shared a picture on WhatsApp of himself and a female Kazakh employee that the local staff deemed offensive for them and the country.”

“The Interior Ministry strongly recommends not to publish inaccurate information,” the statement added, noting that police officers provide security and the situation is stable and under control.

The statement also disclosed that “a pre-trial investigation into the riot is being carried out.”

