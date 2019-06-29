Israeli occupation forces launched on Saturday an arrest campaign in a village in the Israeli-occupied East Al-Quds (Jerusalem), a day after fierce clashes were reported over the killing of Palestinian protester.

Palestinian media quoted a local official in Al-Issawiya village as saying that IOF launched at dawn on Saturday wide arrest campaign.

“Huge number of occupation forces raided the village’s neighborhoods and stormed dozes of Palestinian houses, launching a wide arrest campaign,” Youssef Obeid, member of al-Issawiya’s Coordination Committee was quoted by Maan news agency as saying.

Earlier on Friday, at least 80 Palestinian were injured during fierce clashes with Israeli occupation forces over the killing a Palestinian protestor.

Mohammad Samir, 20, was shot with live ammunition in the heart and the chest by Israeli forces on Thursday, during peaceful protests in the al-Issawiya.

Source: Palestinian media