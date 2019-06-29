Tunisian authorities said Friday President Beji Caid Essebsi’s condition was improving and insisted there was no power vacuum in the North African country, shaken by the 92-year-old leader’s hospitalization and twin suicide attacks.

Essebsi was taken to hospital for a “serious illness” on Thursday, the same day that bombings claimed by the ISIL group killed a police officer in Tunis and wounded several other people.

“We have a president. There is no constitutional vacancy,” one of Essebsi’s key advisors, Noureddine Ben Ticha, told the Express FM radio station.

Presidential spokeswoman Saida Garrach said that Essebsi’s “state of health is improving”.

Source: AFP