Syrian Army units carried out concentrated strikes against positions for al-Nusra Front terrorists on the direction of al-Jabin / Tal Melh to thwart their attacks on the safe areas in Hama northern countryside, SANA reported.

The reporter added that the army units destroyed supply routes of Nusra terrorists in Abu Raeida , al-Zakat, Hasrya, Lataminah in Hama northern countryside.

Source: SANA