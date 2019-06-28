Two people were shot and wounded outside a mosque in Brest, western France, on Thursday, police said.

The site where the shooting took place has been cordoned off by law enforcement and an investigation is now underway, according to the French media.

Police and other emergency services personnel have arrived at the Pontanézen area in the French city of Brest after a shooting not far from the mosque took place on Thursday, France 3 reported.

The incident has seriously injured at least two; both of the victims were rushed to a hospital.

The armed man behind the Thursday shooting is now on the run.

