The Gulf state of Oman said on Wednesday that it has decided to open an embassy in the Palestine in support of the Palestinian people.

“In continuation of Oman’s support for the Palestinian people, the Sultanate of Oman has decided to open a diplomatic mission at the level of embassy in the State of Palestine,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The step coincides with a US-led economic workshop in Bahrain to unveil US President Donald Trump’s plan for the so-called peace in the Middle East. Trump’s plan is known as the “deal of the century,” and is seen by supporters of the Palestinian people and resistance as a scheme that seeks the dissolution of the Palestinian cause.

