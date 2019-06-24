The Syrian authorities found weapons and ammo including Israeli grenades left behind by terrorists in Damascus Countryside and Quneitra.

A source told SANA’s reporter said that while canvassing liberated villages in the southwestern part of Damascus Countryside and Quenitra’s northwestern countryside, the authorities found weapons, ammo, and communication devices left behind by terrorists.

The items that were found included Israeli-made grenades, landmines, IEDs, various types of ammo, anti-tank landmines, and communication devices, in addition to a pickup truck stolen from a state establishment.

The source said engineering units also carried out controlled detonation of a number of IEDs and landmines that terrorists had planted in farmlands.

Source: SANA