Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi: Are there really any sanctions left that the United States has not imposed on our country recently or in the past 40 years? – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi: Are there really any sanctions left that the United States has not imposed on our country recently or in the past 40 years?
4 mins ago June 24, 2019
{{#breaking_news}} {{.}} {{/breaking_news}}
More..
{{#articles}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#articles}}
{{/articles}}