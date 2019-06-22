The Syrian Army has downed a UAV belonging to terrorists near the Hama military base, Syrian state TV reported on Saturday.

There’s no information on whether the drone possessed any type of armament.

Syria has repelled numerous drone and rocket attacks by terrorists, with the help of the Russian forces and their missile defense systems.

Earlier this month, Russia’s military said in April it had repelled 12 drone and rocket attacks by terrorists based in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib against a Russian airbase and Syrian positions in Latakia.

