President Bashar Assad on Thursday received Russian President’s Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, and the accompanying delegation.

Discussions dealt with the latest development of the situation in Syria and the Syrian- Russian joint work in relation to these developments, on top of which eradicating terrorism in the areas where it is spread, as Lavrentiev affirmed his country’s continuous support to the Syrian state’s efforts to restore safety and stability over all its territories.

The discussion also touched upon the efforts which have been exerted by Moscow and Damascus to activate the political process in parallel with continuing war on terrorism.

There was a consensus by the two sides’ determination to continue their efforts in spite of the increasing pressure exerted by some Western countries on Russia and Syria in order to thwart these efforts and prolong the war with the aim of meeting the interests of those countries’ governments at the expense of the Syrian people and the stability of the entire region.

President al-Assad was briefed on Lavrentiev’s discussions he held with Iraqi and Lebanese officials during his visit, indicating that he sensed understanding and firm position in both countries with regards to eliminating terrorism and restoring normal life to Syria, which not only serve the interest of Syria but also those of the whole region.

Source: SANA