The US military confirmed that a military surveillance drone had been downed with an Iranian surface-to-air missile over the Strait of Hormuz but insisted that it had not breached Iran’s airspace.

“US Central Command can confirm that a US Navy Broad Area Maritime Surveillance (or BAMS-D) ISR aircraft was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while operating in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 11:35 p.m. GMT on June 19, 2019,” the CENTCOM said in a statement.

A US official also told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Iran did shoot down a US drone − an MQ-4C Triton − while it was flying in international airspace.

A US military surveillance drone was shot down by Iranian forces while flying over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the drone had violated Iranian airspace.

IRGC commander-in-chief Maj-Gen Hussein Salami said the downing of the drone sent a “clear message to America” that Iran’s borders were its “red line”.

