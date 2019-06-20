The British government said on Thursday it would suspend issuing new Saudi licenses for the sale of arms that might be used in the Gulf kingdom’s bombing campaign in Yemen.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox announced the decision in parliament after a British court ordered the government to reconsider the sales because of their humanitarian impact.

Earlier, campaigners have won a legal challenge over the UK government’s decision to allow arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which has been launching a brutal war against the Arab impoverished country since March 2015.

Campaign Against Arms Trade argued the decision to continue to license military equipment for export to the Gulf state was unlawful.

It said there was a clear risk the arms might be used in a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

Judges said licenses should be reviewed but would not be immediately suspended.

Commenting on the decision, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said the government was “disappointed” and would be seeking permission to appeal against the judgment.

Under UK export policy, military equipment licences should not be granted if there is a “clear risk” that weapons might be used in a “serious violation of international humanitarian law”.

Source: Agencies