Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said his close ally Mohammad Mursi was “killed” and accused Egyptian authorities of failing to intervene to save the ex-president.

“Mursi was struggling on the floor in the courtroom for 20 minutes. Authorities unfortunately did not intervene to save him,” Erdogan said during a televised speech in Istanbul. “Mursi was killed, he did not die of natural causes.”

Source: AFP