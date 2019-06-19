Founder of Zionist Heritage Center Mike Evans revealed part of the Saudi and Emirati support to the Zionist entity at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference Sunday.

Evans said that after visiting multiple Gulf states, “the leaders are more pro-Israel than a lot of Jews,” specifically praising Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

The statements came as the United States is preparing to launch the Deal of the Century which eradicates the Palestinian national rights for the sake of the usurping entity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website