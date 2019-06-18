Yemeni forces announced on Tuesday that Abha airport has been paralyzed, hours after the Saudi airport was hit by Yemeni drones.

Earlier on Monday, Qasef K2 Yemeni drones hit Abha airport, Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree.

Monday’s attack was the fourth one on Abha airport in a week. The Saudi airport was hit by cruise missile which targeted its control tower. On Sunday, the Yemeni forces announced that the airport was out of service.

Yemeni forces have escalated missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports of Abha, Jizan and Najran, in retaliation for the continuous Saudi-led aggression against the Arab impoverished country.

Source: Al-Massirah