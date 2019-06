Iran will not wage war against any nation, President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday, a day after the United States announced the deployment of more troops to the Middle East amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

“Iran will not wage war against any nation,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV. “Those facing us are a group of politicians with little experience.”

He added, “Despite all of the Americans’ efforts in the region and their desire to cut off our ties with all of the world and their desire to keep Iran secluded, they have been unsuccessful.”

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced Monday the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East for what he said were defensive purposes citing concerns about a ‘threat’ from Iran.

Source: Reuters