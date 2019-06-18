Iraqi authorities have removed nearly 30 kilometers of concrete blast walls across Baghdad in the past six months in the wake of a significant improvement of security situation.

“Over the last six months, we removed 18,000 T-walls in Baghdad, including 14,000 in the Green Zone alone,” said Staff Lieutenant General Mohammed al-Bayati, a top military advisor to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi on Monday.

Hundreds of security checkpoints have been removed across the city over the past few months.

According to the Baghdad municipality, 600 streets that had been closed off to public access have been opened in the past six months. Among them are key routes crossing through Baghdad’s Green Zone, the enclave where government buildings, UN agencies and embassies are located.

Source: Agencies