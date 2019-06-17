Lebanon Security forces on Monday arrested a Syrian of links to the ISIL Takiri group who was plotting attacks on Christian and Shiite sites in the south of the country

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) said they “tracked down and identified a man in southern Lebanon who actively publishes ISIL propaganda on social media networks and recruits new members” for the Takfiri group.

The suspect, a 20-year-old Syrian national from the south Lebanon village of Yater, was in contact with people abroad who helped him set up social networking sites to disseminate ISIL propaganda, it said in a statement.

He also used the sites to discuss plans to carry out ISIL attacks on churches — inspired by the deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka — and Shiite religious centers, it added.

According to the ISF, the suspect had shared an ISIL video published in April purporting to show the group’s supremo Abu Bakr al Baghdadi hailing the Sri Lanka bombings.

He also downloaded a manual complied by followers of the Takfiri group instructing readers on how to build explosives, the statement added.

He is also believed to have spray painted ISIL slogans on walls in the Yater village.

The ISIL suspect is also accused of recruiting a second Syrian, 29, who was arrested by the ISF while he was still in “training,” the statement said.

Source: AFP